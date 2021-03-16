Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of eXp World in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.27 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on eXp World to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. eXp World has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.35 and a beta of 3.35.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,817,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $23,291,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,188,000 after purchasing an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $21,983,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in eXp World by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

