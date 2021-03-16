Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for B&G Foods, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

