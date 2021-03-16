Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issued By William Blair

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quidel in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.38. William Blair also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $26.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $141.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.37. Quidel has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Quidel by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

