Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issued By Colliers Securities

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMOT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AMOT stock opened at $53.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

