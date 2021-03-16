Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Up 45.7% in February

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the February 11th total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 84,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,183. The company has a market cap of $785.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

