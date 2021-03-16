PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 209,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,476. The company has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of -0.07. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

