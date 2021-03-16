PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 209,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,476. The company has a market cap of $70.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of -0.07. PURE Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.
About PURE Bioscience
