Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €88.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €88.53 ($104.15).

Several research firms have weighed in on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €87.96 ($103.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.51. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a PE ratio of 166.59. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a fifty-two week high of €93.44 ($109.93).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.