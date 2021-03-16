Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,624,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000.

Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

