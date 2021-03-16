Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 10,360 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 381,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. 50.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NG opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NG. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

