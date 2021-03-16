Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 42,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 173.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,371 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.