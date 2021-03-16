Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of FormFactor worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.