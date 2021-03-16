Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,778 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after buying an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

