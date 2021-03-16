Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $7.03 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,640,000 after buying an additional 96,285 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 416,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.