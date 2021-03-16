Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Covetrus worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 202.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $34.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,453.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,066 shares of company stock worth $1,437,002. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.