Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

