Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.63. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

