Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,505 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $725.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,388. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $752.15 and a 200-day moving average of $745.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

