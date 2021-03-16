Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $127.13 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Walmart were worth $127,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock valued at $985,214,752 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $133.80. The company had a trading volume of 150,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

