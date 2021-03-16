Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 29,289 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $72,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.15. 126,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,251. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.