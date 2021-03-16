Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,291,000 after buying an additional 61,264 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

