Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 858 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

