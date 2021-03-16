Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,755 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,011 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,823 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 40,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

