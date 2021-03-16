Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 617 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Masimo stock opened at $234.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

