Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after buying an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,193,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 553,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

NYSE VAR opened at $176.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.22.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.