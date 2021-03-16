Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,673 shares of company stock worth $1,806,105. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

