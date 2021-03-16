Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 3,975 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $106.20.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,525 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

