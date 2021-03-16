Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 11th total of 395,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.4 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of PROSF traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. 162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. Prosus has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

