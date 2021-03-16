Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 38,768 Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.63% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after buying an additional 218,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAS opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $96.33.

