Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3,338.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.78, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.25. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total transaction of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,239,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,030 shares of company stock valued at $199,952,640 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

