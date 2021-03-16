Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 104.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after acquiring an additional 129,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,085,122,000 after acquiring an additional 184,935 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,803,000 after buying an additional 351,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after buying an additional 230,752 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.07.

NYSE GD opened at $176.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $177.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.