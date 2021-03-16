Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 22,604 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $104.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.74. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

