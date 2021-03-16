Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 23,850 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,398.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

