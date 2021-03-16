ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,532 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth $98,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cerus by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $448,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,690,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,893 shares of company stock worth $2,531,338 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

