ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,447,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 276.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 619,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 454,567 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 458,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 347,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HRB opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

