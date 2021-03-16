ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,197 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,197 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

