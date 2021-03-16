ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $245,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of OMF opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $3.95 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.