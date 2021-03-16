ProShare Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Steelcase by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

