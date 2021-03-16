ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,355.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $824,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares in the company, valued at $12,619,446.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,901 shares of company stock worth $6,581,893. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

