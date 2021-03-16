Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.43.

OTCMKTS:PRBZF opened at $87.96 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

