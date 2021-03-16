Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $87.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.71. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

