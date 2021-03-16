Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.52), Fidelity Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 141.81% and a negative net margin of 2,139.86%.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

