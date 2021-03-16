Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Prada has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Get Prada alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRDSY. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.