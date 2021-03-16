PPG Industries’ (PPG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPG. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.26.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $145.05 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $153.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.55. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.