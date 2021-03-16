Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Popular has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Popular to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Popular alerts:

BPOP stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. Popular has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.