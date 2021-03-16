Polis Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,572.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $5,572.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Token Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

