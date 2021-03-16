Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Polaris worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,664 shares of company stock valued at $17,507,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $140.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

