Pivotal Research Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $167.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.69.

NYSE NKE opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $132.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

