Piper Sandler Weighs in on GreenSky, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GreenSky in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $7.24 on Monday. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in GreenSky by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 662,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 383,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

