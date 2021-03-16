Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of MAV stock opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.14.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust
