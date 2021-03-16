Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 100,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,603,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,156,997.50.

TSE:PNE remained flat at $C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.45.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

